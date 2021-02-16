Santhwana Sparsham succour for Sarada

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Santhwana Sparsham adalat is wiping off the tears of several persons in the district. On Monday, the adalat came to the rescue of Sarada who was afflicted with polio when she was barely five. The adalat granted Sarada and her family a financial aid of Rs 25,000.

According to the officials, Sarada and her family -- consisting of her husband two children and herself -- have been living in a rented house at Kathrikadavu. “The family is in dire straits. Sarada’s husband suffers from kidney ailment and hence is unable to work,” they said.

It was while they were finding it difficult to make the ends meet that the family heard about Santhwana Sparsham.She expressed happiness at receiving the assistance. “I am leaving with a happy heart. The amount will go a long way in helping me and my family,” she said.