Seat reservation for IFFK Kochi leg begins at 8am

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The seat reservation for films to be screened for the Ernakulam leg of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin at 8am on Tuesday. Delegates can reserve their seats on .iffk.in or via the ‘IFFK’ app for the movies that will be screened on Wednesday.

“Seat reservation will begin one day before the screening. Only those reserving their seats will be allowed entry into the theatres. The seat numbers and details will be sent to the delegates via SMS and email. Entry to the theatres will only be after the thermal screening is done,” said IFFK officials. The Kochi leg will conclude on Sunday. Earlier, the issuing of passes for delegates began on Monday morning. Mayor M Anilkumar inaugurated it by handing over a pass to actor Mamta Mohandas.