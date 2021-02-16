STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shashi Tharoor interacts with people from various walks of life

Sheela Kochouseph, managing director of V Star Creations, who was the first to take the mike, brought up the issue of failed waste management.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor, MP, flanked by fellow MPs Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden, addresses the gathering at Rajendra Maidan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Shashi Tharoor, MP, flanked by fellow MPs Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden, addresses the gathering at Rajendra Maidan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Guidance and support for young woman entrepreneurs, an effective waste management policy and ideas for land utilisation in the state were just a few of the several suggestions from those who gathered at Rajendra Maidan here on Monday for the interaction with Shashi Tharoor, MP.  Tharoor was here to gather ideas from the public for the people’s manifesto of the UDF. 

Sheela Kochouseph, managing director of V Star Creations, who was the first to take the mike, brought up the issue of failed waste management. “Kerala which showcases its natural beauty to highlight its tourism potential doesn’t have an effective waste management system. Though the authorities are saying this for the past several years little has happened on the ground,” she said.

S P Kamath, executive director of Amalgam Group and executive member of Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry,  said the state lacked a clear policy on land utilisation. “The state should review the land utilisation policy which is hampering development. I’m speaking from personal experience when an expansion plan had to be dropped after the authorities red flagged it,” he said.

Aiswarya Balachandran, a young  entrepreneur, pointed out that woman entrepreneurs were not aware of schemes and projects. They also do not get support from the government. “The ward councillors are trying to make their divisions plastic- free with the assistance of corporates. Fund availability is a major issue. Hence adequate fund availability should be ensured,” she said. MPs Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden,  CMP leader C P John, Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Francis George and T J Vinodh, MLA,  attended. Earlier, Tharoor interacted with students and teachers of St Teresa’s College and startup entrepreneurs. 

Comments

