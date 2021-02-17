STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporation to prepare detailed drainage plan for Kochi

In a bid to solve waterlogging issues, Kochi Corporation has decided to bring in a detailed drainage plan for the city.

Published: 17th February 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to solve waterlogging issues, Kochi Corporation has decided to bring in a detailed drainage plan for the city. The corporation also decided to use the fund for flood mitigation only based on scientific studies.Mayor M Anilkumar revealed the corporation’s move while holding a council meeting which was conducted to solve the waterlogging issues based on the study report prepared by Esteem Developers.

“Councillors should report waterlogging issues and the solution for the same to the respective assistant executive engineers in each division. The engineers will sort it and hand it over to the corporation. Based on this, the town planning department will conduct a survey. Experts from CUSAT and MG University will also be consulted for the study. The fund for flood mitigation will be used only based on scientific studies,” the Mayor said.

Mayor said Kochi Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) has assured `10 crore for flood relief works in the city. “The state government and various agencies, including those from Germany and France, are expected to provide financial assistance for flood relief,” he added. It was in 2002 that Esteem Developers conducted a study on drainages in the city.

As per the report, the Mullassery canal had to be redesigned to carry away water from the surrounding areas. Mayor said that the irrigation department will conduct a parallel study with the assistance of the Town Planning Department on high tide.

