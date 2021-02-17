STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Draped in perfection

Started by Thrissur native Aparna Ramachandran, The Drape Architect offers handloom sarees dyed in organic hues

Published: 17th February 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur native Aparna Ramachandran had started ‘The Drape Architect’ not only for the love of sarees but also to bring forth the art of various Indian weaves and craftsmanship. “I have always been fascinated with sarees as my mother, who was a teacher, had an extensive collection. I used to love draping her sarees during my childhood days,” quipped Aparna.

Despite being an architect by profession, Aparna dreamt of starting her own clothing brand along with her job. “I closely studied the market and interacted with weavers to know more about the craft of weaving. Eventually, I realised that people have failed to notice the effort handloom sarees take to be furnished,” she said.

Aparna emphasises on the importance of sustainable clothing. “If we look at the statistics, one comes to know that the fashion industry is currently the second-largest waste-producing sector. Have we ever thought of what happens to the clothes we discard? Nowadays, synthetic clothes are being produced in large numbers. The waste which is being produced from these units finally gets dumped in landfills,” she added.

According to Aparna, natural fibres are apt for any clothing. “Even chemical dyes harm the environment and to our skin. At The Drape Architect, we use natural fibres for our sarees which makes the material skin-friendly, breathable and comfortable to wear,” she said.She strongly believes that a saree is one of the most perfect attires a woman can adorn. “It is truly six yards of sheer elegance and goes with any body type,” said the young entrepreneur.

Currently selling online, Aparna is also planning to set up stores in Kochi and Bengaluru. “I want to promote the art of Indian weaves all over the world. The Drape Architect will aim at empowering artisans and promote traditional embroidery techniques which are being forgotten due to the coming of power looms.” The price ranges from Rs 2,500 to Rs 25,000 depending on the material and work.Customers can pace their orders on Instagram @thedrapearchitect

