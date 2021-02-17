STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Jive’ products re-enter market; wine on the way

Along with the launch of a series of products under its indigenous brand ‘Jive,’ the Agriculture Minister has also promised a new wine production plant at the facility.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar planting pineapple saplings as part of the inauguration of refurbished VAFPCL in Vazhakkulam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the prolonged wait of Vazhakkulam farmers, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar launched the refurbished plant at Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company Ltd (VAFPCL) on Tuesday. Along with the launch of a series of products under its indigenous brand ‘Jive,’ the Agriculture Minister has also promised a new wine production plant at the facility.

“Now that financial issues in the Nadukkara agro company are resolved, Jive products are being relaunched. The former is among the four companies shortlisted for wine production across the state. After being shut down for over a year, the firm is gradually coming back to its feet. The government has ensured its support for resurgence without causing job loss to the labourers,” said the Minister.

Considering the demands for a hike in minimum support price for pineapples, the Minister has assured a reasonable approach. “The government is considering the demands with prime importance and will provide a favourable decision soon,” he said.

The event was chaired by company secretary E K Sivan while Dean Kuriakose, MP, delivered the keynote address. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas presided over the first sale of new Jive products. 

Earlier, VAFPCL had rectified the entire unit and restarted the production on a pilot basis. The new unit can process 50 tonnes of fruits daily and the peg bottle plant will fill juice varieties like orange, guava, pineapple, mango and mixed fruit in 90 bottles per minute. Along with wine production, a jam processing unit with the financial support of the State Horticulture Mission is also coming up. The agency has also purchased several reefer vans for transporting fresh fruits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp