‘Jive’ products re-enter market; wine on the way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the prolonged wait of Vazhakkulam farmers, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar launched the refurbished plant at Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company Ltd (VAFPCL) on Tuesday. Along with the launch of a series of products under its indigenous brand ‘Jive,’ the Agriculture Minister has also promised a new wine production plant at the facility.

“Now that financial issues in the Nadukkara agro company are resolved, Jive products are being relaunched. The former is among the four companies shortlisted for wine production across the state. After being shut down for over a year, the firm is gradually coming back to its feet. The government has ensured its support for resurgence without causing job loss to the labourers,” said the Minister.

Considering the demands for a hike in minimum support price for pineapples, the Minister has assured a reasonable approach. “The government is considering the demands with prime importance and will provide a favourable decision soon,” he said.

The event was chaired by company secretary E K Sivan while Dean Kuriakose, MP, delivered the keynote address. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas presided over the first sale of new Jive products.

Earlier, VAFPCL had rectified the entire unit and restarted the production on a pilot basis. The new unit can process 50 tonnes of fruits daily and the peg bottle plant will fill juice varieties like orange, guava, pineapple, mango and mixed fruit in 90 bottles per minute. Along with wine production, a jam processing unit with the financial support of the State Horticulture Mission is also coming up. The agency has also purchased several reefer vans for transporting fresh fruits.