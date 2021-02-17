STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The lost final year

While the pandemic has robbed most students of a full year of life on college campuses, the loss has hurt final-year students the most. Students are missing the comfort offered by peer groups

Published: 17th February 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

illus|  express

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The time spent on a college campus is among the most cherished in everybody’s lives.But the current crop of students have lost a year of their campus lives to the coronavirus pandemic. The loss was felt the most by students in the final year of their courses. Besides freshers eager for the first taste of campus life, other students too are finding it tough to deal with the inability to be on the campus among their peers.

As Ruth Varghese, a first-year law student at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals) puts it, “It is the one thing that every student thinks of. We used to hear a lot about life on the campus, especially the ones as prestigious as the Nuals. So, after the Class XII boards and getting through the entrance examinations, I was eagerly looking forward to joining others on the campus. The pandemic took that chance away. But, of course, we have time since we are freshers. The ones who actually lost out were the final-year students.”

She said, though virtual classes help complete portions and ensure students do not lose out on academics, there is nothing better than physical classes.According to Sunith V S, a first-year BTech computer science student, the first thing freshers do on joining a campus is to connect with classmates. “This is a new atmosphere. People are coming in from different places, states and backgrounds. We feel that we have lost out in making connections with our fellow students,” he said. 

Students, however, are making the most of the digital technology and connecting with each other, Sunith said.“My classmates recently organised an antakshari online. It was fun. But we miss the chance we would have got to try our innate talents. In schools, the teachers organise events and programmes. On university and college campuses, students do everything. This gives the students exposure and helps them develop leadership qualities,” he said.

But final year was the time for them to sit back and enjoy the campus, Sujith said.“That’s lost now,” he said.Aslam, a PG student at Nuals, affirmed it is the final-year students who were affected the most. “Unlike freshers, who have another four years to enjoy the campus, the final-year students had to watch the curtains fall on their campus life sitting in their homes,” he said. 

Other adverse effects were losing out on things like campus recruitment, interactions with teachers and also using libraries for study materials, he added.In the case of S Vishnudas, a final-year BTech student at Cusat, the pandemic laid to waste some of his best project ideas. “For a BTech student, the thing that matters the most are projects. And these projects are done in groups. However, due to the pandemic, we couldn’t meet up and had to dilute the ideas to simple ones. This is bound to affect our recruitment prospects and also careers,” he said.

Vishnudas pointed out that only high-end project ideas get noticed during job interviews.The break has also affected their social and interpersonal relationships, he said.“Ours is a mixed campus and we have students from north India too. After the pandemic struck, we lost connection with our friends from the northern part of the country,” he added.

Ideas for projects, the major thing of engineering students, had to be diluted to simple ones. This is likely to affect their recruitment prospects

Students feel that they have lost out in making connections with fellow students. They are making the most of the digital technology and connecting with each other

effects of frustration and anxiety
“Now, youths have a lot of time on their hands. Also, tension between elders and youngsters are on the rise,” says C J John, psychologist. “One effect that frustration and anxiety have had is the rise in the consumption of drugs. Youngsters are falling prey to racketeers,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp