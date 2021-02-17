The lost final year

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The time spent on a college campus is among the most cherished in everybody’s lives.But the current crop of students have lost a year of their campus lives to the coronavirus pandemic. The loss was felt the most by students in the final year of their courses. Besides freshers eager for the first taste of campus life, other students too are finding it tough to deal with the inability to be on the campus among their peers.

As Ruth Varghese, a first-year law student at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals) puts it, “It is the one thing that every student thinks of. We used to hear a lot about life on the campus, especially the ones as prestigious as the Nuals. So, after the Class XII boards and getting through the entrance examinations, I was eagerly looking forward to joining others on the campus. The pandemic took that chance away. But, of course, we have time since we are freshers. The ones who actually lost out were the final-year students.”

She said, though virtual classes help complete portions and ensure students do not lose out on academics, there is nothing better than physical classes.According to Sunith V S, a first-year BTech computer science student, the first thing freshers do on joining a campus is to connect with classmates. “This is a new atmosphere. People are coming in from different places, states and backgrounds. We feel that we have lost out in making connections with our fellow students,” he said.

Students, however, are making the most of the digital technology and connecting with each other, Sunith said.“My classmates recently organised an antakshari online. It was fun. But we miss the chance we would have got to try our innate talents. In schools, the teachers organise events and programmes. On university and college campuses, students do everything. This gives the students exposure and helps them develop leadership qualities,” he said.

But final year was the time for them to sit back and enjoy the campus, Sujith said.“That’s lost now,” he said.Aslam, a PG student at Nuals, affirmed it is the final-year students who were affected the most. “Unlike freshers, who have another four years to enjoy the campus, the final-year students had to watch the curtains fall on their campus life sitting in their homes,” he said.

Other adverse effects were losing out on things like campus recruitment, interactions with teachers and also using libraries for study materials, he added.In the case of S Vishnudas, a final-year BTech student at Cusat, the pandemic laid to waste some of his best project ideas. “For a BTech student, the thing that matters the most are projects. And these projects are done in groups. However, due to the pandemic, we couldn’t meet up and had to dilute the ideas to simple ones. This is bound to affect our recruitment prospects and also careers,” he said.

Vishnudas pointed out that only high-end project ideas get noticed during job interviews.The break has also affected their social and interpersonal relationships, he said.“Ours is a mixed campus and we have students from north India too. After the pandemic struck, we lost connection with our friends from the northern part of the country,” he added.

effects of frustration and anxiety

“Now, youths have a lot of time on their hands. Also, tension between elders and youngsters are on the rise,” says C J John, psychologist. “One effect that frustration and anxiety have had is the rise in the consumption of drugs. Youngsters are falling prey to racketeers,” he said.