STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Youngsters in state growing frustrated’

While students rue a missed opportunity, psychologists point out that not getting to experience campus life has its pros and cons.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

illus|  express

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: While students rue a missed opportunity, psychologists point out that not getting to experience campus life has its pros and cons. According to Dileep Varkey, a psychologist, a positive sides of zero campus life was the drop in two-wheeler accidents. “Compared to the pros, a lack of campus life has more adverse effects. One of the negative effects is the lacunae in developing students’ social behaviour,” Dileep said. 

Campuses are valves that help adolescents find a release for their excess energy and enthusiasm. “They find this release among peer groups. They also find in peer groups the much-needed support system to off-load their problems and stress,” the psychologist said. Touching on diverse backgrounds, he said children come from families with financial troubles, problems between parents, single parent. They could also be raised by grandparents or other relatives.

“The time they spend on the campus gives them the much-needed relaxation,” Dileep said. “Instead, children are being constantly bombarded with grown-up problems, which affect them adversely.”  Another downside is the increasing penchant for phones and tabs.“There is the danger of pornography. But another danger is getting entangled in the grip of unscrupulous people,” the psychologist pointed out. While on the campus and in constant contact with their peers, students tend to escape the clutches of bad influences, he said.

“Those in the peer group will try to talk the other out of forming a friendship with someone they feel isn’t right. That’s not happening now,” he said. He cited the example of a Class IX student who lost touch with her friends after the pandemic outbreak. “The girl got influenced by the person her friends had dissuaded her from forming an association with. And she began taking cocaine. She attacked her mother and stole her gold chain to give it to that person,” Dileep said. 

Another negative aspect is the conversion of extroverts into introverts and also the creation of the self-centred. According to C J John, psychologist, students have also become frustrated. “Now, they have a lot of time on their hands. Also, tension between elders and youngsters are on the rise,” he said. Anxiety about careers and the future has also increased.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp