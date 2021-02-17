‘Youngsters in state growing frustrated’

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While students rue a missed opportunity, psychologists point out that not getting to experience campus life has its pros and cons. According to Dileep Varkey, a psychologist, a positive sides of zero campus life was the drop in two-wheeler accidents. “Compared to the pros, a lack of campus life has more adverse effects. One of the negative effects is the lacunae in developing students’ social behaviour,” Dileep said.

Campuses are valves that help adolescents find a release for their excess energy and enthusiasm. “They find this release among peer groups. They also find in peer groups the much-needed support system to off-load their problems and stress,” the psychologist said. Touching on diverse backgrounds, he said children come from families with financial troubles, problems between parents, single parent. They could also be raised by grandparents or other relatives.

“The time they spend on the campus gives them the much-needed relaxation,” Dileep said. “Instead, children are being constantly bombarded with grown-up problems, which affect them adversely.” Another downside is the increasing penchant for phones and tabs.“There is the danger of pornography. But another danger is getting entangled in the grip of unscrupulous people,” the psychologist pointed out. While on the campus and in constant contact with their peers, students tend to escape the clutches of bad influences, he said.

“Those in the peer group will try to talk the other out of forming a friendship with someone they feel isn’t right. That’s not happening now,” he said. He cited the example of a Class IX student who lost touch with her friends after the pandemic outbreak. “The girl got influenced by the person her friends had dissuaded her from forming an association with. And she began taking cocaine. She attacked her mother and stole her gold chain to give it to that person,” Dileep said.

Another negative aspect is the conversion of extroverts into introverts and also the creation of the self-centred. According to C J John, psychologist, students have also become frustrated. “Now, they have a lot of time on their hands. Also, tension between elders and youngsters are on the rise,” he said. Anxiety about careers and the future has also increased.