Bosnian Quo Vadis, Aida? wins audience’s hearts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi leg of the IFFK started with the screening of Quo Vadis, Aida? which captured the hearts and minds of the audience with its meticulous portrayal of the brutality in Bosnia. Screened in front of a full house at Saritha theatre, the film received a huge reception from the crowd. Showcasing the journey of life and death, the film takes the audience through the turmoil the Srebrenica refugees had to go through.

The film is directed by renowned Bosnian film director and screenwriter Jasmila Zbanic. Yasna Duricic, Izudin Bajrovic and Boris Isakovic play the lead roles. Quo Vadis, Aida? has made a mark at the Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. The film was nominated for a Bosnian entry for Best International Feature Film at the

93rd Academy Awards.

Entry to the theatre was strictly based on reservation. The seating was arranged adhering to all social distancing norms. Yet it was a full-house crowd, as people had arrived in large numbers to watch this evolving face of contemporary world cinema.