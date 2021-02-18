STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
G Sankara Kurup memorial set to become reality

Though the UDF-led council had earmarked funds for the project in the corporation’s annual budget, technical issues derailed the plan.

Published: 18th February 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The path has been cleared to set up a memorial for Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup — the nation’s first Jnanpith laureate — with the Greater Cochin Development Authority agreeing to hand over to the corporation the land required to construct a road to the site identified near the Goshree Bridge. The development comes following the efforts of Mayor M Anilkumar. Along with GCDA Chairman V Saleem, the Mayor visited the site before the corporation and the GCDA reached an agreement on the matter.

Though the original plan was to build the memorial on an acre, the government has since reduced the area to 25 cents. First proposed by the Corporation in 2009, it remained on the back burner for over a decade. In 2018, Local Self Governments Minister A C Moideen, while replying to a submission from John Fernandez, told the assembly that 25 cents were allotted to the corporation for the project. Though the UDF-led council had earmarked funds for the project in the corporation’s annual budget, technical issues derailed the plan.

