STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

IFFK turns a celebration of youth

Only five tested positive so far out of 1,800 tests conducted among delegates

Published: 18th February 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal, filmmaker and chairman, State Chalachithra Akademi, interacts with director Sibi Malayil and other organisers  at Saritha cinemas | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even Covid-19 fears couldn’t dampen their passion for movies, as the Kochi leg of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which kickstarted on Tuesday, saw the active participation of movie buffs from central Kerala. Owing to the pandemic, the government decided to host the Festival at four different venues this year. On day one, youth dominated the IFFK crowd.According to the organisers, the Festival is being conducted in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

The Chalachithra Academy, in association with the Department of Health, provided facilities for delegates, officials, volunteers and duty staff to get free antigen tests done. Five counters have been set up at the Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha Theater Complex for the tests.

Over three days, 1,800 tests were conducted — 540 on February 14, 440 on February 15 and 670 on February 16. Five people tested positive out of the lot. Entry will be limited to 50 per cent of the total capacity this time. After each screening, the theatre will be disinfected by Kudumbasree workers. 

Festival Auto
The festival auto facility has been set up at the IFFK premises to offer comfortable rides to delegates. Eight autorickshaws affixed with IFFK posters have been arranged at the Saritha theatre complex, the main venue of the Kochi edition of the festival. Autorickshaw service will be available from 8 am till 8pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp