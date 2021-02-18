IFFK turns a celebration of youth

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even Covid-19 fears couldn’t dampen their passion for movies, as the Kochi leg of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which kickstarted on Tuesday, saw the active participation of movie buffs from central Kerala. Owing to the pandemic, the government decided to host the Festival at four different venues this year. On day one, youth dominated the IFFK crowd.According to the organisers, the Festival is being conducted in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

The Chalachithra Academy, in association with the Department of Health, provided facilities for delegates, officials, volunteers and duty staff to get free antigen tests done. Five counters have been set up at the Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha Theater Complex for the tests.

Over three days, 1,800 tests were conducted — 540 on February 14, 440 on February 15 and 670 on February 16. Five people tested positive out of the lot. Entry will be limited to 50 per cent of the total capacity this time. After each screening, the theatre will be disinfected by Kudumbasree workers.

Festival Auto

The festival auto facility has been set up at the IFFK premises to offer comfortable rides to delegates. Eight autorickshaws affixed with IFFK posters have been arranged at the Saritha theatre complex, the main venue of the Kochi edition of the festival. Autorickshaw service will be available from 8 am till 8pm.