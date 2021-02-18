Lights on for IFFK; govt has no political bias: Balan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has not shown any political bias to any artists when it comes to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said on Wednesday. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the Kochi leg of the festival. The remarks were mainly aimed at the people’s representatives of Congress party who stayed away from the inaugural function held at Saritha theatre, citing that the festival organisers are driven by political lenience and that is why they have not invited actor Salim Kumar for the inaugural function.

“Let me remind everyone that two years back when a theatre managed by the government was opened at North Paravoor, Salim Kumar and V D Satheesan, MLA, were invited. The government as well as the culture department, have not shown any bias to anyone. Those who are trying to make unnecessary controversies are driven by vested political interest,” the minister added.

He also said the unnecessary controversies should be avoided and everyone should try their level best to contribute to the success of the film festival which is being organised at the time of the pandemic.

Congress MLAs T J Vinodh and P T Thomas and Hibi Eden, MP, were the invitees who stayed away attending the function citing political bias.

Earlier, renowned filmmaker K G George lighted the lamp, marking the beginning of the festival. Twenty-four artists who have won national-state awards including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Geethu Mohandas, Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, Syam Pushkaran, Vinayakan, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothen, Manikandan Achary and Anna Ben were later handed over the lamp.

Salim Kumar’s absence

Despite the IFFK organisers reaching out to actor Salim Kumar to clear the air over him not receiving an invite for the inaugural ceremony of the Kochi leg on Wednesday, the actor has stood his ground. According to Salim Kumar, if the invite were to be accepted, it would mean letting down those who had backed him on the issue. Meanwhile, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal said Salim Kumar was talking with a political motive. “Even though we have tried to convince him about all that has happened, Salim Kumar was not ready to understand it,” said Kamal.

Earlier, on the inaugural day, director John Ditto protested in front of Kavitha theatre, one of the festival venues, against the decision not to include Salim Kumar in the list of national award-winning invitees for the inaugural ceremony. He protested by wearing a badge containing Salim Kumar’s picture and staging a dharna.