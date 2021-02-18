STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Professional shade

From philosophy to character sketches and digital paintings, Nedumangad native Adarsh Mahendra has come a long way

Published: 18th February 2021

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Nedumangad native Adarsh Mahendra, painting is an unexplainable part of life. The BFA student (Raja Ravi Varma College Of Fine Arts, Mavelikkara) who began sketching when he was a child now focuses on realistic digital paintings.Upon completing Class XII, he took up philosophy.

“That’s when I realised my love for art,” says Adarsh. Though he does digital portraits and landscapes, he prefers the former. “Portraits are more challenging as facial features and expressions must be accurately depicted. A pencil sketch can be completed in five hours. But it takes around eight hours to do a digital painting as various brushes and tools are required. It is a strenuous process,” he adds. 

Character sketching is another art that fascinates him. “I’ve currently worked on character sketches for two movies directed by debutants. In the process, it is easy to make an actor look older. However, transforming him into a younger one is challenging. We have to get rid of the wrinkles on his face,” says Adarsh.

Celebrity portraits have given him the best feedbacks. “The paintings of actors Yash and Kamal Haasan were appreciated. The otherportraits are done on a whim when I like a photo or a model. Landscapes are drawn more for practice,” he says. The 21-year-old wishes to pursue an MFA and prefers working in advertising. “Fine Arts students have great scope in film and advertising field,” he adds.

