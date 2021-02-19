STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

BPCL’s petrochem plant directed to stop flaring and venting activities

M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, PCB Ernakulam, said the notice was issued by the district office of the environmental engineer.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Kochi, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed the PSU to stop flaring and venting activities.The notice was issued based on complaints from the residents of Adookara area near the plant, citing loud noise and severe vibration. A spot inspection by officials revealed that noise pollution was beyond the ambient sound level prescribed for the residential area. The company has been asked to stop flaring and venting activities till adequate control measures are adopted.

M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, PCB Ernakulam, said the notice was issued by the district office of the environmental engineer. “We have received complaints from Adookara residents over loud sound and vibrations emanating from the flare stack of PDPP. Also, there were complaints about smoke spreading from in and around the flare stack,” said Baiju.

“During the sound level monitoring by environmental engineer, it was found that loud sound from the plant site exceeded the ambient sound level standards prescribed for the residential area. The measured noise level near a residence on the northern side of the flare stack was at a range of 60- 65dB(A). Intense vibration was experienced in that area which might be due to faulty installation and need to be rectified immediately,” he said. According to the residents, the noise and vibration were at alarming levels in the mornings. 

“The sound and vibration stimulated the effect of an earthquake, forcing kids attending their online classes and families to rush out of their houses,” said a resident. “Officials who visited here found our complaints to be factual,” the person said. The PCB had earlier too issued cautionary notes to the company for exceeding the noise level. According to the PCB, the team also noticed that the company hadn’t completed installation activities to date.

‘All measures taken to minimise noise’
Meanwhile, the BPCL spokesperson said the company has received the letter from the PCB and is in process of sending in clarification. According to the spokesperson, commissioning activities are under way at the refinery. “We have taken all measures to minimise the noise. For this, additional silencers are being installed. This is in tandem with the requirements pointed out by the KSPCB,” said the spokesperson. “Flaring is an integral part of the safety system of the refinery and hence can’t be shut down. We will be informing the same to the KSPCB. Also, as per the KSPCB’s instructions, the purging of the units to the flare will be reduced,” the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BPCL
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp