STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Every script is written for director: Hareesh

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli was screened to wide applause at the IFFK on Thursday.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Young delegates coming out of Saritha theatre on Thursday after watching Musical Chair. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Young delegates coming out of Saritha theatre on Thursday after watching Musical Chair. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli was screened to wide applause at the IFFK on Thursday. Tickets were sold out soon after bookings opened. Later, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for the film, said that script is not the strongest element of a film.“A complete dependence on the script is not necessary all the time.

Every script is written for the director. It is not personally associated with the scriptwriter,” Hareesh said. Though Churuli and Jallikattu are adaptations of short stories, the two mediums do not really maintain a deep connection.“What matters is how the director perceives the story and how he visualises the movie,” he added. He said people are keen to watch movies no matter what and this makes the festival unique.

‘Any recognition for Meesha is close to heart’ 
On his novel Meesha winning the Sahitya Akademi award, Hareesh said any recognition in the name of the novel is close to his heart. “Meesha is a widely misunderstood book. Kerala Sahitya Akademi is an institution that works with people’s tax money and recognition from such a place is invaluable. To be accepted by the general public is a very important and special thing,” he said.

24 films including five Malayalam movies to be screened

Kochi: A total of 24 movies will be screened at different venues of IFFK on Friday. This includes five Malayalam movies—Attention Please, Vaanku, C U Soon, the internationally acclaimed Hasyam and Biriyani. International movies which received good response from viewers will also be screened. While Yellow Cat, The Man Who Sold His Skin and Summer of 85 feature in the World Cinema category, movies in the International Competition category include There is No Evil, Chronicle of Space, Lonely Rock (Piedra Sola), and Desterro.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless will also be screened on Friday. Agraharathil Kazhuthai directed by the late John Abraham will be shown as a tribute to cinematographer Ramachandra Babu, in the Homage category.

Barah x Barah completed in 179 shots earns praise
Kochi: Barah x Barah, directed by Gaurav Madan, was applauded by the audience at the ongoing IFFK here in Kochi. This film narrates the tale of a photographer who clicks the last photographs of the dead at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat. Shot on a film camera, the colours, moods and the landscape of Varanasi have been brought to life in the film. Varanasi, the place itself, is said to have posed a big challenge in filming this movie.

Another major challenge was to discipline oneself along with disciplining the crew members as well. The film has been completed in 179 shots. Speaking at a meet the press after the screening, Gaurav Madan said he was in full control while shooting the interiors, but filming the exterior shots proved challenging. He had to spend a little more on making this film than one would spend making digital films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp