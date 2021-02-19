IFFK gets warm response in Kochi

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kochiites giving a warm response to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that returned to the city after 22 years, civic administrators are optimistic of the city hosting the festival annually. While IFFK came to Kochi after the state government decided to conduct the festival in four different zones, movie buffs in the city deserve a permanent film festival, said Mayor M Anilkumar. Plans are afoot to explore the possibility once the current festival is completed successfully in Kochi.

During the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, the mayor had put forth the city’s expectations before the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy office-bearers and IFFK organisers.“We have seen the wonderful response of the people to IFFK’s Kochi leg. We hope the Chalachitra Academy will consider our request. Let Thiruvananthapuram remain the permanent venue. But they can think of organising the Kochi leg annually,” Anilkumar told TNIE.

The city first hosted IFFK in April 1999, marking its fourth edition. Later, Thiruvananthapuram was selected as the permanent venue. “The festival organisers may be apprehensive of missing out on some people’s representatives at the inaugural function. But there is no need for any apprehension. They will also attend if Kochi is hosting the festival every year.

We don’t want Kochiites to miss the chance to experience the festival atmosphere,” the mayor added. Films in the Kochi leg of IFFK are screened at six theatres—Saritha, Savitha, Sangeetha, Kavitha, Padma and Sreedhar.