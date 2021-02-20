39-yr-old man arrested for attacking police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly attacking police officials and obstructing them from discharging their duty. The arrested person has been identified as Rafsal Painayil of Pallarimangalam. It was on Thursday night that the accused person created ruckus at Pothanikkad town in an inebriated condition.

According to police, a team reached the spot after getting an alert from local residents. “The accused who was in a drunken state then verbally abused the police officials. The accused was overpowered by policemen and he was brought to the station. He, however, continued to behave violently,” said an official. He, however, continued to behave violently,” said an official. He, however, continued to behave violently,” said an official. He, however, continued to behave violently,” said an official. He, however, continued to