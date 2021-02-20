Aesthete ensemble 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to indulging in retail therapy, Kochi’s creme de la creme never fail to put up a stiff competition against some of the biggest cities in the country. It is the season of flea markets and pop-up exhibitions that Kochiites mark their calendars for to make the big splurge. However, with the pandemic outbreak and the eventual lockdown casting a pall over much of 2020, the city’s denizens were left high and dry. The new year seems to be bringing in new cheer as Kochi’s first post-Covid pop-up exhibition featuring homegrown boutique brands from across the country is all set to kickoff during the weekend.

The fourth edition of My Cup of Tea will see a selection of carefully curated brands offering clothing, footwear, jewellery, gourmet treats and accessories for the upcoming summer season. Started by Kochi native Rosemary Jacob four years ago in 2017, My Cup of Tea is a platform that curates budding labels and focuses on sustainable, niche and homegrown brands that promote working with traditional local artisans but come out with modern designs.

“The last edition in Kochi was in August 2019. Kochi as a market is very refined. Most people know what good brands are and they have a sophisticated sense of style. Each pop-up is curated according to the season or depending on the trends at that point of time. The upcoming event has a more summery vibe. We are taking care of all Covid precautions. Even the brands themselves are very careful about sanitising their products. Also, the idea in general is to foster a relaxed and calm experience. It is not a chaotic shopping experience. We promote mindful living and slow fashion,” says Rosemary.

In the line-up are 16 brands offering bespoke and one-of-a-kind handcrafted products. Among the labels to look out for is Tinge by Sabrina Suhail, a cruelty-free vegan cosmetics brand from Bengaluru that customises the ever elusive perfect shade for your lips by blending the pigments right in front of your eyes. Then there is Alankaara from Chennai which makes fossilized jewellery by collecting botanicals from around the world and turning them into eminently wearable accessories.

Three brands from Kerala, J.A.D.E by Alappat (fine jewellery), Crumbs by Radhika Bachani (home-baked goodies) and Crave by Cicy (home-baked goodies), are also in the lineup in addition to the viral card game Malayali Aano?. The curation also includes more popular brands like Zohra (jewellery) and Suta (apparel).My Cup of Tea will be held at French Toast, Kacheripady on February 20 and 21. For more information, follow @mycupofteaindia on Instagram