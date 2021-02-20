STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Assembly poll: CPM to play it safe in Ernakulam

Manu Roy likely to be fielded in Ernakulam as party prefers independent | Sarma may contest in Vypeen, Maxi in Kochi

Published: 20th February 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manu Roy, who lost the 2019 bypolls to Congress’ T J Vinodh by a slender margin, is likely to be retained by the Left Front as its candidate from Ernakulam Assembly constituency.Despite being a legislator for the last three terms and not being in the pink of health, S Sarma will be fielded by the CPM from Vypeen while K J Maxi, the first-time CPM MLA from Kochi constituency, is also expected to contest again this time, according to sources.

Manu Roy, who contested as a CPM-backed independent, lost to Vinodh by 3,750 votes in the byelection to the Ernakulam constituency held in October 2019. The by-election was held to fill the vacancy after Hibi Eden, the sitting MLA, was elected to the Parliament in the last Lok Sabha polls. “If the party asks me to contest, I’ll be ready to contest again,” Manu Roy told TNIE. Both the UDF and the LDF prefer to field candidates from the Latin community from Ernakulam, which has a large population of people from the community. Both Manu Roy and Congress’ Vinodh are from the Latin community.

Manu Roy said he has been active in various welfare activities in the district. “Covid meant there was less visibility, but it’s not true that I was not visible in the public,” he said, when asked if he kept himself away from the public space after the defeat in the bypoll. The fact that CPM is considering Manu Roy again from Ernakulam is attested by the fact that he was present at the LDF’s ‘Vikasana Munnetta Yathra’ at Marine Drive,  early this week.CPM always prefers to field an independent candidate in Ernakulam, playing safe in a constituency where the community equations play a dominant role.

Coming to Vypeen constituency, CPM is expected to field S Sarma, who has not tasted defeat from the constituency. The Scheduled Caste communities and the Dheevara community have a major say in the constituency, and Sarma has a good support among the communities. “The party can’t risk a safe seat by fielding a new candidate. This means Sarma will contest again from Vypeen,” said a source.

CPM is expected to field K J Maxi, the first-time MLA, again from Kochi constituency. In the 2016 Assembly polls, he defeated Dominic Presentation of the Congress by a margin of 1,086 votes. This time, he will face a tough fight with Congress likely to field young guns like Swapna Patronis or Tony Chammany from the seat.

New face for Congress in Kochi
Congress is likely to field young guns like Swapna Patronis or Tony Chammany from Kochi seat
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Kerala elections CPM
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp