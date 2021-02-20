Assembly poll: CPM to play it safe in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manu Roy, who lost the 2019 bypolls to Congress’ T J Vinodh by a slender margin, is likely to be retained by the Left Front as its candidate from Ernakulam Assembly constituency.Despite being a legislator for the last three terms and not being in the pink of health, S Sarma will be fielded by the CPM from Vypeen while K J Maxi, the first-time CPM MLA from Kochi constituency, is also expected to contest again this time, according to sources.

Manu Roy, who contested as a CPM-backed independent, lost to Vinodh by 3,750 votes in the byelection to the Ernakulam constituency held in October 2019. The by-election was held to fill the vacancy after Hibi Eden, the sitting MLA, was elected to the Parliament in the last Lok Sabha polls. “If the party asks me to contest, I’ll be ready to contest again,” Manu Roy told TNIE. Both the UDF and the LDF prefer to field candidates from the Latin community from Ernakulam, which has a large population of people from the community. Both Manu Roy and Congress’ Vinodh are from the Latin community.

Manu Roy said he has been active in various welfare activities in the district. “Covid meant there was less visibility, but it’s not true that I was not visible in the public,” he said, when asked if he kept himself away from the public space after the defeat in the bypoll. The fact that CPM is considering Manu Roy again from Ernakulam is attested by the fact that he was present at the LDF’s ‘Vikasana Munnetta Yathra’ at Marine Drive, early this week.CPM always prefers to field an independent candidate in Ernakulam, playing safe in a constituency where the community equations play a dominant role.

Coming to Vypeen constituency, CPM is expected to field S Sarma, who has not tasted defeat from the constituency. The Scheduled Caste communities and the Dheevara community have a major say in the constituency, and Sarma has a good support among the communities. “The party can’t risk a safe seat by fielding a new candidate. This means Sarma will contest again from Vypeen,” said a source.

CPM is expected to field K J Maxi, the first-time MLA, again from Kochi constituency. In the 2016 Assembly polls, he defeated Dominic Presentation of the Congress by a margin of 1,086 votes. This time, he will face a tough fight with Congress likely to field young guns like Swapna Patronis or Tony Chammany from the seat.

New face for Congress in Kochi

