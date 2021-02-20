STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Essentials become too pricey

Increased fuel price has also spiked transportation charges of essential products including vegetables and other perishables.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

An outraged commuter with a poster on his back against the high fuel and cooking gas prices at MG Raod in Kochi| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Increased fuel price has also spiked transportation charges of essential products including vegetables and other perishables. Onion and shallots are the most affected. Even in the Ernakulam market where vegetables are being sold at wholesale rates, the prices are climbing. 

“Vegetable prices are increasing at an average rate of Rs 15 per week. Though we are offering the products at wholesale rates, customer patronage is decreasing day by day,” said K A Usman, a vegetable shop owner.  

He also pointed out that the price hike has an impact on the quantity of products coming from Tamil Nadu. “Many lorry drivers are hesitant to travel all the way to Ernakulam these days. Considering overall expenses, they are not ready to make the effort these days,” said Usman. 

Vijayan VK, a vegetable vendor at  Kadavanthra also admits that there is a decrease in footfall. “With the hike in fuel price directly affecting essential commodities, it is natural for people to shy away from buying in large quantities,” he said. 

Professionals working from home are also finding it difficult to bear the kitchen expenses. “Earlier, we used to survive majorly on the subsidised food provided at our company. Now that we are cooking everyday, it is becoming hard to bear the expenses,” says Roshni V R, a techie. 

Echoing a similar sentiment, a Residents’ Associations Coordination Council (RACO) members said, “Instead of passing the burden onto customers who are struggling to survive, the government has to keep a check on the fuel prices. Once it reaches Rs 100, the entire situation will go out of control,” said Gopinath Eloor, a RACO member.   
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel price price rise
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp