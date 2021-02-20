Essentials become too pricey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Increased fuel price has also spiked transportation charges of essential products including vegetables and other perishables. Onion and shallots are the most affected. Even in the Ernakulam market where vegetables are being sold at wholesale rates, the prices are climbing.

“Vegetable prices are increasing at an average rate of Rs 15 per week. Though we are offering the products at wholesale rates, customer patronage is decreasing day by day,” said K A Usman, a vegetable shop owner.

He also pointed out that the price hike has an impact on the quantity of products coming from Tamil Nadu. “Many lorry drivers are hesitant to travel all the way to Ernakulam these days. Considering overall expenses, they are not ready to make the effort these days,” said Usman.

Vijayan VK, a vegetable vendor at Kadavanthra also admits that there is a decrease in footfall. “With the hike in fuel price directly affecting essential commodities, it is natural for people to shy away from buying in large quantities,” he said.

Professionals working from home are also finding it difficult to bear the kitchen expenses. “Earlier, we used to survive majorly on the subsidised food provided at our company. Now that we are cooking everyday, it is becoming hard to bear the expenses,” says Roshni V R, a techie.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a Residents’ Associations Coordination Council (RACO) members said, “Instead of passing the burden onto customers who are struggling to survive, the government has to keep a check on the fuel prices. Once it reaches Rs 100, the entire situation will go out of control,” said Gopinath Eloor, a RACO member.

