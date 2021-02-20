STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi most peaceful police limit in Kerala during local body polls

T’Puram city second-most peaceful | Malappuram, Thrissur top list in number of cases registered, arrests made | Police begin preparations for assembly elections 

Published: 20th February 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city was one of the most peaceful police jurisdiction in Kerala with minimum number of cases registered against political fronts during November’s local body polls. With the State Election Commission expected to issue the notification for the assembly polls in the coming weeks, the police have started the necessary preparations. Thiruvananthapuram City was the second most peaceful police jurisdiction during the local body elections.

The home department had submitted data in this regard during the recent budget session of the Assembly following a submission from Opposition MLA P T Thomas. According to it, 2,055 persons associated with various political fronts and parties were arrested and 1,189 cases were registered statewide. Interestingly, Ernakulam district, which is made up of Kochi City and Ernakulam police limits, had fewer cases compared to Malappuram district and Kannur. 

In Ernakulam, as many as 29 cases were registered and 53 persons were arrested. Cases were registered against 309 workers of various political fronts. Of the cases registered, nine were within the Kochi City police limits and 20 cases within Ernakulam Rural police limits. While  15 people were arrested in Kochi City police limits, 38 were held in  Ernakulam police limits.

Also, cases were registered against 121 people within Kochi City limits and 188 in Ernakulam Rural limits “Police keep an eye on the number of cases registered against each political party during election. Usually, central Kerala has higher number of cases registered against UDF workers whereas  it is the LDF supporters who top the number of cases in northern and southern Kerala. This year, cases were registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (KEDO) as the election took place amid the pandemic,” a police officer said. 

In all 213 UDF workers were booked in 15 cases in the district. Of these, one case registered by Kalamassery police has 100 UDF workers as the accused. On the LDF side, 87 people were booked in 12 cases. Five Twenty20 workers were arraigned in three cases and five BJP men were named in one case.  One activist of V4 Kerala was booked in a case. A  lone case was registered against six relatives of an independent candidate. In another case, a person with no political affiliation was booked. 

In Ernakulam Rural police limits, KEDO was invoked in 17 cases. “Most of the cases are registered under IPC Sections 323 and 324 for violence. Considering the Covid scenario, cases were registered under IPC Section 143  for unlawful assembly and 269 for negligently spreading diseases. Similarly, for verbal clashes police register case under Section 294(b),” an officer said. Malappuram and Thrissur topped the list in number of cases registered and arrests made during the election period.

'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

