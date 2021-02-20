STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Movie buffs excited as IFFK ensures big screen experience in OTT times

At a time when OTT releases are in vogue, the urge of watching such experimental movies on big screens remains high among movie buffs.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

People staging protest demanding justice to Walayar Dalit sisters at IFFK venue on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when OTT releases are in vogue, the urge of watching such experimental movies on big screens remains high among movie buffs. The films being screened on big screen at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFF) venues have given a chance for movie enthusiasts to relish the feeling, amid limitations imposed by Covid pandemic.One example of films that had brought in the OTT charm is ‘C U Soon,’ directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

The movie which was completely shot during the lockdown period last year was released online. Even though it was well received by the audience, still they did not hesitate to experience it on the big screen when it was screened at IFFK Kochi leg on Friday. The constant shifting of screens as shown in ‘C  U Soon’ has succeeded in grabbing the attention of the audience.

‘C U Soon’ received a whole lot of appreciation for its impressive making with textual conversations and emotions. Movies like ‘C U Soon’ have given a glance of brilliant making, which is happening in Malayalam film industry.

The new normal provided most of us with the feel of watching films on a smaller screen. However, when it was shown on big screen, it added more charm to the viewing experience, bringing out the excitement of watching such a well-made movie on a large screen. Perhaps, that is the magic of the silver screen and it again underlines the fact that cinema is something that should be experienced in theatres itself.

Festival pays homage to 43 artists
Kochi: The third day of the Kochi-leg of IFFK saw 43 actors, directors and technicians in regional, Indian and international cinema being paid homage. In his address, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal said the film industry lost a great number of personalities in 2020. “We saw Kim-ki-Duk, who was a festival favourite, bid adieu to the world. Malayalam cinema too lost some exceptional talents like Sachy (writer),” said Kamal. 

‘Society should change its approach towards women’
Kochi: The Open Forum held in connection with IFFK Kochi leg on Friday discussed the necessity to change the attitude of society towards women. . “The youth should get the privilege to grow up in a society, where they won’t be discriminated based on gender. For that conditions of growth and development of women should undergo primary change,” observed the Forum.

Jayaraj’s dark comedy Hasyam wins hearts
Kochi: Hasyam, the eighth film in filmmaker Jayaraj’s ‘Navarasam’ series, which was screened at IFFK, tells the tale of a man who sells cadavers to medical colleges for a living. Starring veteran actor Harishree Ashokan, the movie shines light on the concept of death, and man’s fear of it, through dark humour. The movie was well-received by audience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK OTT
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp