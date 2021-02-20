Movie buffs excited as IFFK ensures big screen experience in OTT times

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when OTT releases are in vogue, the urge of watching such experimental movies on big screens remains high among movie buffs. The films being screened on big screen at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFF) venues have given a chance for movie enthusiasts to relish the feeling, amid limitations imposed by Covid pandemic.One example of films that had brought in the OTT charm is ‘C U Soon,’ directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

The movie which was completely shot during the lockdown period last year was released online. Even though it was well received by the audience, still they did not hesitate to experience it on the big screen when it was screened at IFFK Kochi leg on Friday. The constant shifting of screens as shown in ‘C U Soon’ has succeeded in grabbing the attention of the audience.

‘C U Soon’ received a whole lot of appreciation for its impressive making with textual conversations and emotions. Movies like ‘C U Soon’ have given a glance of brilliant making, which is happening in Malayalam film industry.

The new normal provided most of us with the feel of watching films on a smaller screen. However, when it was shown on big screen, it added more charm to the viewing experience, bringing out the excitement of watching such a well-made movie on a large screen. Perhaps, that is the magic of the silver screen and it again underlines the fact that cinema is something that should be experienced in theatres itself.

Festival pays homage to 43 artists

Kochi: The third day of the Kochi-leg of IFFK saw 43 actors, directors and technicians in regional, Indian and international cinema being paid homage. In his address, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal said the film industry lost a great number of personalities in 2020. “We saw Kim-ki-Duk, who was a festival favourite, bid adieu to the world. Malayalam cinema too lost some exceptional talents like Sachy (writer),” said Kamal.

‘Society should change its approach towards women’

Kochi: The Open Forum held in connection with IFFK Kochi leg on Friday discussed the necessity to change the attitude of society towards women. . “The youth should get the privilege to grow up in a society, where they won’t be discriminated based on gender. For that conditions of growth and development of women should undergo primary change,” observed the Forum.

Jayaraj’s dark comedy Hasyam wins hearts

Kochi: Hasyam, the eighth film in filmmaker Jayaraj’s ‘Navarasam’ series, which was screened at IFFK, tells the tale of a man who sells cadavers to medical colleges for a living. Starring veteran actor Harishree Ashokan, the movie shines light on the concept of death, and man’s fear of it, through dark humour. The movie was well-received by audience.