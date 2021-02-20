STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The price we pay

The Covid-induced lockdown made the pockets of Kochi’s ordinary citizens lighter.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:44 AM

An outraged commuter with a poster on his back against the high fuel and cooking gas prices at MG Raod in Kochi| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the prices of fuel and cooking gas skyrocketing, Kochi’s common man is struggling to make ends meet. This has also impacted prices of essentials including vegetables. TNIE takes a look at the situation of motorists, merchants and citizens  caught in the mess

The Covid-induced lockdown made the pockets of Kochi’s ordinary citizens lighter. As they were hoping for a brighter 2021, the unprecedented hike in prices of everything from food to fuel has turned out to be yet another nightmare. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 34 paise on Friday, clocking Rs 90.13 and Rs 84.74 per litre respectively.The LPG cylinder price has gone above Rs 776.  

“Many of us have been jobless for months and are struggling to make both ends meet. Though the government’s food kit has been a relief, the increase in cooking gas prices has derailed our family budget. Instead of letting the oil companies hike according to their whims and fancies, the government should intervene immediately,” said Sarada Devi, who works as a cleaning worker in a private firm. 

A view of the deserted Ernakulam market on
Friday| Albin Mathew

For motorists, their pockets are emptying fast.  “I travel all the way to Aluva from my home in Palluruthy on my bike. Being a security guard, I have to reach for work on time even at odd times. As I cannot depend on public transport, the fuel price hike will definitely burn a hole in my pocket. With the meagre returns from the work, I cannot withstand the situation. It’s nothing but injustice to the common man,” said Abhilash V.    

Four-wheeler owners agree. “Ever since Covid broke out, many families have started purchasing cars to avoid public transport in the fear of contracting the virus. Now, all of us have to bear the additional cost of these hikes. In the end, we will have to stop using our cars and resort to public transport again,” said Haridas V K, a businessman based in Kochi. 

Business establishments are also feeling the heat of the price hike. “Many of our employees commute from far-away places in and around the city. We will be forced to increase the travel allowances of employees to keep the business going,” said Preetha Sasikumar, an event manager.  

Cascading effect 
According to the business community, the unrestricted hike in fuel prices will have a cascading effect on every sector. “Being a consumer market, Kerala has a lot to bear in the current situation. The hike will naturally be passed onto the customer. If we take the case of manufacturers based out of Kochi, they will have to match the delivery expenses for their product in a competitive market. Beyond a point, nobody will be able to absorb the additional cost. It’s high time the government intervened,” said  K Harikumar, president, Cochin Chamber of Commerce.

Wholesale rates* at Ernakulam Market
Today     2 weeks back
Shallots    Rs 86    Rs 52
Onion    Rs 52    Rs 30
Tomato    Rs 35    Rs 22
Ladies finger    Rs 80    Rs 50
Carrot    Rs 38    Rs 23
Potato    Rs 45    Rs 30
Coconut oil    Rs 150    Rs 132

