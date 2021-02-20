The price we pay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the prices of fuel and cooking gas skyrocketing, Kochi’s common man is struggling to make ends meet. This has also impacted prices of essentials including vegetables. TNIE takes a look at the situation of motorists, merchants and citizens caught in the mess

The Covid-induced lockdown made the pockets of Kochi’s ordinary citizens lighter. As they were hoping for a brighter 2021, the unprecedented hike in prices of everything from food to fuel has turned out to be yet another nightmare. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 34 paise on Friday, clocking Rs 90.13 and Rs 84.74 per litre respectively.The LPG cylinder price has gone above Rs 776.

“Many of us have been jobless for months and are struggling to make both ends meet. Though the government’s food kit has been a relief, the increase in cooking gas prices has derailed our family budget. Instead of letting the oil companies hike according to their whims and fancies, the government should intervene immediately,” said Sarada Devi, who works as a cleaning worker in a private firm.

For motorists, their pockets are emptying fast. “I travel all the way to Aluva from my home in Palluruthy on my bike. Being a security guard, I have to reach for work on time even at odd times. As I cannot depend on public transport, the fuel price hike will definitely burn a hole in my pocket. With the meagre returns from the work, I cannot withstand the situation. It’s nothing but injustice to the common man,” said Abhilash V.

Four-wheeler owners agree. “Ever since Covid broke out, many families have started purchasing cars to avoid public transport in the fear of contracting the virus. Now, all of us have to bear the additional cost of these hikes. In the end, we will have to stop using our cars and resort to public transport again,” said Haridas V K, a businessman based in Kochi.

Business establishments are also feeling the heat of the price hike. “Many of our employees commute from far-away places in and around the city. We will be forced to increase the travel allowances of employees to keep the business going,” said Preetha Sasikumar, an event manager.

Cascading effect

According to the business community, the unrestricted hike in fuel prices will have a cascading effect on every sector. “Being a consumer market, Kerala has a lot to bear in the current situation. The hike will naturally be passed onto the customer. If we take the case of manufacturers based out of Kochi, they will have to match the delivery expenses for their product in a competitive market. Beyond a point, nobody will be able to absorb the additional cost. It’s high time the government intervened,” said K Harikumar, president, Cochin Chamber of Commerce.

Wholesale rates* at Ernakulam Market

Today 2 weeks back

Shallots Rs 86 Rs 52

Onion Rs 52 Rs 30

Tomato Rs 35 Rs 22

Ladies finger Rs 80 Rs 50

Carrot Rs 38 Rs 23

Potato Rs 45 Rs 30

Coconut oil Rs 150 Rs 132