Thrikkakara: LDF likely to consider independent

Ajay Kanth

Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to debase UDF’s upper hand in Thrikkakara Assembly constituency, CPM is devising a strategy for the constituency which has been a UDF bastion ever since its formation in 2011 Assembly polls. The LDF led by CPM is contemplating to field a publicly accepted independent candidate to take on sitting MLA P T Thomas.The CPM is upbeat after local body polls claiming that they had put up a better show in many UDF strongholds and this positive trend would definitely come a long way in helping the LDF wrest the seat from the UDF.

Though CPM leadership is tight-lipped on the list of candidates for the Assembly seats in Ernakulam district, there are enough indications that the party is actively considering an independent candidate with high credentials and public acceptance for the Thrikakara Assembly seat. “Thrikakara is an important seat for the LDF and the party will come out with an appropriate candidate for the seat to give a tight fight to the UDF. The people of the constituency are not happy with the performance of the sitting MLA,” said CPM Thrikakkara local committee secretary Jayachandran.

Both in 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls, UDF could register a thumping victory defeating the LDF. In 2011, UDF’s Benny Behanan defeated M E Hassainar of LDF by a margin of 22,406 which the UDF could not sustain when LDF’s Sebastian Paul took on P T Thomas, who won only by a margin of 11,813 votes. UDF leaders said the reason for the victory margin to fall was because of the increasing influence of BJP in the constituency. In 2016, BJP’s candidate S Saji could garner 21,247 votes while it was only 5,935 votes for the BJP candidate in 2011 polls. “We haven’t started any specific discussions for finalising the UDF candidate for the constituency. In all probability, P T Thomas will be our candidate,” said a Congress leader.