True to the tune

Bengaluru-based Malayali singer ANJ:LI’s latest single ‘True of the Three’ is a vocal and lyrical feast

Published: 20th February 2021 06:44 AM

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: In life, passion is everything. To do what makes you happy, and to do it everyday, is ultimately a dream come true. While she was working as a successful investment banker in Hyderabad, Bengaluru-based Malayali artist Anjali Sankaran aka ANJ:LI had a strange epiphany one day. “Life was going alright. But then I thought to myself, what would I be doing in 10 years. I looked around the office, and my answer was right there,” she remembers. Then and there, she knew that life is too short to feel stagnated. “This was in 2018. I quit my job, and started performing five or six gigs a week, each upto three hours long. It was hectic, but it was the beginning of my switch,” she says.

When she left college, taking up a career in music was not really ANJ:LI’s plan. “More like, I didn’t even know it was an option,” she quips. Almost two years later, with two singles to her credit, she is easily one of the most enticing voices from the south.

Her first single, ‘The Game’, came out in December 2020. “In 2019, I moved back home to Bengaluru and started writing songs, wanting to shift away from cover performances and make my own music. The pandemic was definitely a hard time, especially when you are your own boss,” says ANJ:LI.

Her second single ‘True of the Three’ produced by Jonathan Wesley (@wesjonathan) that dropped at the beginning of February stands out for ANJ:LI’s soothing vocals and her adept writing skills that manage to contain the emotions in her voice. ‘I would never break something I couldn’t fix’ — she sings in a sensual, moody voice that leaves you to romanticise many past mistakes. 

ANJ:LI is currently preparing to release the video for the single produced by Who Made This Films. “The plan is to make one new song each month, so I expect the next one to be out around March,” she says. As someone who dove into the challenging role of a creative artist with little plan, ANJ:LI says the key is self discipline. “I wake up, work out and sit down to write. It is important to be strict with yourself.”
@anjalisankaran on Instagram

