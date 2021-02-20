STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

What’s your game?

San Juan is, for all intents and purposes, a blood relative of Race for the Galaxy.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By  Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: San Juan is, for all intents and purposes, a blood relative of Race for the Galaxy. Race wound up being one of the most highly-rated card games around, but San Juan is certainly worth your time as well; and here’s why.In San Juan, you are responsible for developing the titular city by constructing a variety of plantations and urban buildings. Like Puerto Rico before it (and New Frontiers since), every turn a role is selected and all players get to perform the action of that role. You carry on doing this until someone’s constructed their 12th building and whoever has the most points wins.

San Juan’s role selection is a brilliant system that was at the heart of Puerto Rico’s popularity, and it hasn’t aged badly at all. The constant push and pull is phenomenal — do you pick a particular role because you need the bonus, or do you count on someone else selecting it and doing something that sets you up first? 

The other bit of excellence at San Juan’s core is in the DNA it shares with Race for the Galaxy — every card you want to play is going to cost you, and that cost can only be paid by discarding other cards from your hand. Each and every card you discard is an opportunity that you might never see again, so that choice is almost always an agonising one.

The cards themselves are just varied enough to keep every game feeling fresh. Overall, San Juan feels like a sleek and streamlined game — looking at your initial hand of cards, you may be able to see your path to victory but, if not, you’ll certainly be able to identify something to go after in the short-term.San Juan deserves more acclaim than it’s received. There are many games that share its mechanics, and many of them are extremely good; but when it comes to this genre of clever card game, San Juan should be anybody’s first call.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp