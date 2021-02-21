564 test Covid positive in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 564 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. Three health workers are also among the latest to be infected. The sources of infection of 25 people remain unknown.

Multiple Covid cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Kothamangalam, Aluva, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Palluruthy and Maradu.

The district also recorded 658 recoveries on the day. As many as 9,719 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district. A total of 8,127 patients are being treated for the disease at their homes, while 488 are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.