Curtain to come down on IFFK Kochi leg

KOCHI: The Kochi leg of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), will conclude on Sunday. Though it was awarded to the city following the government’s decision to hold the film fest in four different zones this year, Kochiites’ enthusiastic reception has proven that the metro is capable of hosting similar events in future.

The first leg was held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kochi leg saw 2,500 delegates attending the films screened at 80 cinemas over five days. Interestingly, 60 per cent of them were new delegates. “The Kochi leg saw nearly 1,500 new delegates. Most of them may not have attended the film festival if it were to be held only in Thiruvananthapuram,” said director Sundar Das, who is the organising committee chairman of the Kochi leg.

“There are restrictions on delegate registrations. If a similar number of delegate passes are issued in Palakkad and Thalassery, we will see 10,000 people attending this year’s IFFK, which will be a record of sorts,” he said. With Kochi proving that it can host the festival successfully, Das said the city’s claim for an international film festival every year will soon become a reality. “The festival is being organised at the time of the pandemic. It shows people’s desire to watch movies and their love for cinema,” he added.

A fest for Kochiites

Sundar Das, chairman of the organising committee of IFFK Kochi leg, said the mayor has expressed his willingness to organise a film festival every year. “The mayor said the city is ready to host an international film festival every year. We know that Kochi is Kerala’s film hub and almost all film bodies have their headquarters in the city.

The office-bearers of MACTA will meet the mayor soon to discuss the possibilities of hosting an annual fest,” he said. Sabu Pravada, art director and programme committee member, said the Corporation can organise an annual Kochi Film Festival in association with the various film bodies. “Thiruvananthapuram will remain the main venue of IFFK. However, we can channelise the festival by bringing in various movies through Chalachitra Academy,” said Sabu.