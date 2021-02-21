STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Curtain to come down on IFFK Kochi leg

City sees 1,500 new delegates; discussions on Kochi’s own fest gather momentum 

Published: 21st February 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of preparations for the Kochi edition of IFFK under way at Saritha Theatre.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi leg of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), will conclude on Sunday. Though it was awarded to the city following the government’s decision to hold the film fest in four different zones this year, Kochiites’ enthusiastic reception has proven that the metro is capable of hosting similar events in future.

The first leg was held in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Kochi leg saw 2,500 delegates attending the films screened at 80 cinemas over five days. Interestingly, 60 per cent of them were new delegates. “The Kochi leg saw nearly 1,500 new delegates. Most of them may not have attended the film festival if it were to be held only in Thiruvananthapuram,” said director Sundar Das, who is the organising committee chairman of the Kochi leg.

“There are restrictions on delegate registrations. If a similar number of delegate passes are issued in Palakkad and Thalassery, we will see 10,000 people attending this year’s IFFK, which will be a record of sorts,” he said. With Kochi proving that it can host the festival successfully, Das said the city’s claim for an international film festival every year will soon become a reality. “The festival is being organised at the time of the pandemic. It shows people’s desire to watch movies and their love for cinema,” he added. 

A fest for Kochiites
Sundar Das, chairman of the organising committee of IFFK Kochi leg, said the mayor has expressed his willingness to organise a film festival every year. “The mayor said the city is ready to host an international film festival every year. We know that Kochi is Kerala’s film hub and almost all film bodies have their headquarters in the city.

The office-bearers of MACTA will meet the mayor soon to discuss the possibilities of hosting an annual fest,” he said. Sabu Pravada, art director and programme committee member, said the Corporation can organise an annual Kochi Film Festival in association with the various film bodies. “Thiruvananthapuram will remain the main venue of IFFK. However, we can channelise the festival by bringing in various movies through Chalachitra Academy,” said Sabu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi IFFK
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp