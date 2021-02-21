Kochi city gets new assistant commissioner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to improve the quality of supervision, the government has decided to create a new policing sub-division under an assistant commissioner. This will be created by bifurcating the office of Ernakulam assistant commissioner’s jurisdiction. In all probability Palarivattom police station will be the headquarters of the new sub-division.

City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said the new division will reduce the work load on present assistant commissioners and improve the quality of supervision of city police stations. “The new assistant commissioner’s office will be situated at Palarivattom police station. Kochiites are getting a senior officer to look into their complaints and the over all policing supervision will improve in the city. Now, each assistant commissioner will have to supervise and monitor only six to seven police stations. Earlier, Thrikkakara assistant commissioner had to supervise nine stations,” he said.

As per the order, the new Ernakulam central police division will have jurisdiction over Ernakulam central police station, Ernakulam Town North, Mulavukad, Kadavanthra, Elamakkara, Cheranalloor and Vanitha police station while the existing Ernakulam division will have jurisdiction over Ernakulam south, Harbour, Maradu, Panangaud, Palarivattom and Metro stations.