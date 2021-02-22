STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam GH, first government super speciality hospital in Kerala

K K Shailaja hailed the efforts of health workers and officials who worked in tandem to tackle the pandemic.

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday inaugurated various developmental projects at Ernakulam General Hospital (GH). Equipped with Bhabhatron tele cobalt unit,  microbiology lab, Karunya Arogya Sureksha Padhathi (KASP) kiosks and skill lab, which were dedicated to the public by the minister, it has become the first super speciality General Hospital in the state. 

The seven-storey super specialty block built at a cost of Rs 57.95 crore will prove immensely helpful to patients. It will have neurosurgery, cardiology, surgical oncology, plastic surgery, urology, nephrology and cardiothoracic wings. The microbiology testing lab is equipped with facilities to conduct various tests to detect viruses which can help keep track of emerging viruses.

“In the last five years revolutionary changes have occurred in the public health sector. With an efficient team comprising  health workers, officials and political leaders we have achieved remarkable success. From  government hospitals to operation theatres, steps were initiated to make them patient-friendly. E-health facilities have been enabled at 210 hospitals,” said the minister. 

K K Shailaja hailed the efforts of health workers and officials who worked in tandem to tackle the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam general hospital Ernakulam super speciality hospital Kochi
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp