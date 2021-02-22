Ernakulam GH, first government super speciality hospital in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday inaugurated various developmental projects at Ernakulam General Hospital (GH). Equipped with Bhabhatron tele cobalt unit, microbiology lab, Karunya Arogya Sureksha Padhathi (KASP) kiosks and skill lab, which were dedicated to the public by the minister, it has become the first super speciality General Hospital in the state.

The seven-storey super specialty block built at a cost of Rs 57.95 crore will prove immensely helpful to patients. It will have neurosurgery, cardiology, surgical oncology, plastic surgery, urology, nephrology and cardiothoracic wings. The microbiology testing lab is equipped with facilities to conduct various tests to detect viruses which can help keep track of emerging viruses.

“In the last five years revolutionary changes have occurred in the public health sector. With an efficient team comprising health workers, officials and political leaders we have achieved remarkable success. From government hospitals to operation theatres, steps were initiated to make them patient-friendly. E-health facilities have been enabled at 210 hospitals,” said the minister.

K K Shailaja hailed the efforts of health workers and officials who worked in tandem to tackle the pandemic.