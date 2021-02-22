Kochi residents' social media group to help solve problems on Container Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fed up with the inaction of authorities in finding a lasting solution to illegal parking, frequent accidents and other issues plaguing Container Road, residents and those commuting on the route within a 20-km radius have formed a WhatsApp group.

Abhijith K John, social activist and admin of the group, says the residents and commuters feel it is high time they came together to address the issues on the road. “Of course, political parties and other organisations do hold agitations and dharnas after an accident occurs or when the toll fare gets increased. But those who are affected by it are unable to do their part,” he said. “To travel along the route is like committing harakiri,” he said.

According to him, every other day an accident happens on the road and sometimes lives are lost due to the late arrival of help. “The social media group named Container Road Vehicle Travellers Group aims to rectify this,” he said.

“Lack of streetlights, rule of anti-social elements after dusk, problem of stray dogs, illegally parked container trucks and fly-tippers are some of the problems the motorists have to face while travelling on this route,” said Abhijith adding there are already 50 members in the group which was launched on Friday. According to him, even as all these problems exist here, all that the authorities are interested in is collecting toll.

“We have been demanding for long that the residents be spared from paying toll. Imagine having to pay toll day in and day out,” he said. The problems here are such that many times skirmishes break out between the police and protesters.