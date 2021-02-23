Aquatic therapy for haemophilia patients 

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Aquatic physiotherapy for haemophilia patients has finally materialised in Kochi. The newly inaugurated pool with the required facilities atHaemophilia Treatment Centre (HTC), Aluva taluk hospital, will be a relief for hundreds of haemophilia patients.According to the hospital authorities, at a time 10 to 15 children from above the age of five years can be trained.

“If treatment is not sought at the beginning stages of the illness, it becomes very difficult for the patient in the future. There are instances in which children become handicapped after the age of 18. After factor injection, physiotherapy should begin immediately and aquatic therapy is one of the efficient therapeutic methods,” said Dr N Vijaykumar, a medical officer in charge of HTC.

Hydro or aquatic therapy is a method of treating disease by using water at various temperatures and in different ways. Various activities are performed in water to assist in rehabilitation and recovery from hard training or serious injury. “It is an effective method for pain relief and movement,” said Dr Dinkar Vishwam, senior physiotherapist at HTC Aluva. He is trained in advanced aquatic therapy from South Africa.

The benefits of hydrotherapy include increased mobility, reduction in pain and muscle spasm, maintaining a joint range of movement, strengthening weak muscle groups, increasing physical fitness and functional tolerances, re-educating normal movement patterns, improving balance, posture, self-confidence and stimulating circulation.

Over 1,000 haemophilia patients are currently being treated at HTC. “Physiotherapy is the key to treating the disease. Combined physiotherapy at the patient’s home and hospital make the treatment effective. Late identification of the disease can have serious issues. In most cases, the patients are in their twenties when identified,” said Dr Dinkar.

The pool was inaugurated by Anwar Sadath MLA last week. The pool is equipped with all the facilities and accessories including ankle weight, weight adjustable barbells, kickboards, stationary bicycles and floatation rings or belts.