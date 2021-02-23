False rape charge: High Court orders DGP to speed up probe against woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the State Police Chief to entrust the investigation of the case registered against a woman, who had falsely deposed that she was raped by a junior health inspector in Thiruvananthapuram when she reached his house for obtaining a Covid-negative certificate, with a competent officer and expedite the investigation.

The woman had filed an affidavit in the High Court in 2020 stating that she was not subjected to rape and their sexual encounter was consensual. She had earlier alleged that the health inspector raped her when she approached him for getting a Covid-19 negative certificate. Following the affidavit, the High Court had granted bail to junior health inspector Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Kollam.

The court had also directed the State Police Chief to carry out an inquiry into the woman’s confession in the affidavit and take appropriate action on the basis of the inquiry. The inquiry concluded that it was a false case and the complainant’s action had tarnished the image of the entire health department.