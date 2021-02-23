Kumbalam toll plaza employees assault man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Panangad police have registered a case on the incident in which a vehicle owner was allegedly assaulted by toll booth staff at Kumbalam on NH 66 after he asked for a receipt. The case was registered based on the statement given by Vipin Vijayakumar of Kakkanad.

“As per the complaint, he was assaulted by a staff member after he quarrelled with one of them regarding toll payment,” a police officer said. The incident occurred around 11am when Vipin was travelling to Alappuzha. As his vehicle did not have FASTag, he paid the fee using a debit card. When he demanded a receipt, the staff allegedly abused him and asked him to move ahead. As he came out of the car, another staffer hit him with the card-swiping machine, the police said.