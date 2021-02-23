STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Union Minister opens foot overbridges, solar plants at railway stations across Kerala

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched a slew of infrastructure projects and passenger amenities at various railway stations across the state via videoconferencing on Monday.

Published: 23rd February 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched a slew of infrastructure projects and passenger amenities at various railway stations across the state via videoconferencing on Monday. The union minister said Kerala was a keeper of Indian heritage and the Centre was committed to improving the state’s railway infrastructure for the benefit of the passengers. He also highlighted the need to boost the state’s connectivity with the rest of the country so as to ignite the economic activity in the area.

The railway minister claimed the railway budget allotted to the state was increasing every year. “We are committed to having a vibrant railway network in the state,” he added.     Foot over bridges setup at a total cost of Rs 9.56 crore in Kollam, Kundara and Kochuveli will enhance the mobility of passengers and ease crowd dispersal at these important stations. “Lifts have been provided at Kanhangad and Aluva at a total cost of Rs 1.6 crore facilitating ease of access to platforms and concourse areas, particularly for senior citizens, sick and differently-abled passengers,” he said.

State-of-the-art video surveillance systems have been installed at 15 locations at a total cost of Rs 9.45 crore to reinforce the safety of passengers at railway stations. Railway stations such as Alappuzha, Aluva, Chengannur, Ernakulam Town, Kayankulam, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Badagara, Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad Jn, Tirur, Thalassery, Kanhangad and Payyanur will be equipped with video surveillance systems, he said.

Airport type illumination of covered platforms has been provided at Thiruvananthapuram Central and Thrissur, at a total cost of Rs 42 lakh. This will enhance passenger experience and make their journey a memorable one, Piyush said.   The railways has also completed platform raising work at Tanur at a cost of Rs 1.39 crore for ease of boarding and deboarding of passengers especially for the elderly and differently-abled. As part of the railways dedication to conserving power, 100 KWP solar plants were commissioned in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram for Rs 42 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp