Motivational talk for CBSE class XII, X students on Friday

 The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) is holding a motivational talk series exclusively for students of grade 10th and 12th on February 26. 

Published: 24th February 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) is holding a motivational talk series exclusively for students of grade 10th and 12th on February 26. “Titled ‘Prayukthi - Exam Series’, the talk is intended to relive the stress and apprehensions in the context of board exam as the students have been attending the school virtually, said Indira Rajan, CCSK chief patron and secretary general of National Council of CBSE Schools. “The series envisions to create a stress free, positive mindset for the learners to approach the CBSE board examination with more focus and vigour,” she said.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, New Delhi, will deliver the first ‘Prayukthi - Exam series’ at 5pm on Friday. “The session is expected to give insights, clarity to doubts and further to boost the morale of the board exam aspirant,” said Rajan.Principals and exam functionaries are also invited to Prayukthi series.

Schools may register the students who are interested in participating in the programme and share queries regarding CBSE board examinations commencing from May 4. Only those queries shared to the Council through the link will be answered during the session. Queries and registrations should be made through the google link by February 24, 2021 - to be filled from the school itself. Google Link: https://forms.gle/zk48r5jY5xiP6gRV6
 

