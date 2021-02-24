STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Offering students a ‘rainbow’ of possibilities 

‘Mazhavillu’, a programme to promote science through experiments, was launched by chief minister this week in Kochi 

Published: 24th February 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

school, class room, students, studying, roll call

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  After the success of ‘Manchadi’, a project aimed at increasing the mathematical proficiency of school students, Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has come out with ‘Mazhavillu’, a programme to promote science through experiments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the project on Monday in a function held at Maharaja’s College.

According to Shyam Kumar S, academic coordinator of Mazhavillu, students in primary and upper primary classes don’t get the opportunity to learn science through experimentation. “The reason? They don’t have laboratory work in their syllabus,” he said. “This hampers the development of a scientific temper in students. Right now, children are learning facts and concepts by rote,” he said. Manchadi showed how an innovative technique could go a long way in increasing students’ proficiency in maths, said Shyam. 

“K-DISC developed Manchadi, implemented as a year-long experiment, based on realist maths education and Vygotsky’s cognitive development theory,” he added. The review showed that it was learnt that students who participated in the project showed increased mathematical proficiency compared to those who didn’t. “Hence, K-DISC developed a similar programme for science,” he added.

First phase to be run in five districts  
“In the first phase, Mazhavillu will be run simultaneously in five higher education institutions in five districts -- Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, Govt Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, KFRI, Thrissur, IRTC, Palakkad, and Government Brennen College, Kannur,” said Shyam. Each institute has been assigned a theme as well, he added.

The data obtained will be used to set the syllabus for state board schools, said Shyam. Some of the objectives of Mazhavillu include strengthening scientific aptitude and developing scientific temper in students, honing their critical thinking and assimilation ability and applying science through observation and experimentation.Fifty students between six and 12 years will be selected from the institutions to take part in the training camps, which will be led by animators. The camps will have five themes and sub-themes. 

5 institutes, 5 themes
Mazhavillu will be run simultaneo -usly in five higher education institutions in five districts. It is being carried out in association with colleges and higher education institutions as per UGC guidelines, which stipulates the development of social responsibility and a commitment towards community among students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp