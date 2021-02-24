Two migrant labourers held with drugs in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major haul, Excise sleuths arrested two migrant workers involved in drug sales and seized brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession. Hitler Sheikh, 34, and Rasheed Mollah, 37, both hailing from Murshidabad in West Bengal, were arrested by a team led by Aluva Excise CI Krishnakumar, acting on a tip-off received by Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar. “The accused, who were construction workers, used to smuggle the contraband from West Bengal. Students and other migrant workers were their targets,” said a police official.