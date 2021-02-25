STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

All things sweet

This artisanal patisserie offers handcrafted and exquisite baked confections

Published: 25th February 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chef Shermin Aji, a certified pastry chef and owner of home-based venture ‘Sucre Cake Atelier’ says, “My objective is to make my confections look good and taste good without using artificial flavours and colours.” From making a mintgreen ombre cakes to cakes with drip icing topped with fresh fruits, this artisan baker offers some of the best treats to tickle your palate.

Started six months ago during the lockdown, ‘Sucre Cake Atelier’ has already garnered much love not only among the city residents but also people from other districts. “It has been only two years since I migrated from Saudi Arabia to Thiruvananthapuram. Although I was passionate about becoming a pastry chef from the beginning, I wasn’t able to do the course since it was very expensive. However, I experimented a lot and started baking for my family and friends. Finally when I moved back to Kerala, I enrolled in a six-month course under pastry chef Rumana Jaseel of ‘Incredible Art- Artisan Cake Boutique’ in Kochi.

Since there were already many home-bakers in the city doing fondant cakes, I thought of focusing on non-fondant cakes and other desserts such as macarons which are not very popular in the city,” says Shermin
From whipped cream cakes done in multiple tiers with floral designs to customised creation that are nothing short of art, the patisserie offers exquisite baked confections.

“The first cake I made was an eggless plain cake made for one of the neighbours. It became an instant hit and I got a couple of orders. This inspired me to start a baking venture,” says Shermin, who takes orders through her Instagram page ‘Sucre Cake Atelier’. 

Besides making artisanal cakes, the chef also makes Italian macarons which are available in different hues and flavours. Italian macarons are much denser than their french meringue counterparts and are made by whisking a hot sugar syrup into egg whites until glossy peaks form. Cookies and madelines are also available at the bake shop. The price of the artisanal cakes range from `1,800 to `3,000. “I am planning to introduce french pastries and Eclairs which is a combination of crisp choux pastry, chocolate and vanilla flavoured pastry cream.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp