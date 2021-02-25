DPRs for two roads proposed in budget to be drawn up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major fillip to the proposed construction of Goshree-Mamangalam road and the elevated corridor parallel to Pandit Karuppan Road, which got a place in the recent state budget, the Kochi Corporation has decided to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) for the same.

While the KMRL has been entrusted with the task of preparing the DPR for the elevated corridor, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) has been directed to prepare the DPR of the Goshree-Mamangalam road.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Mayor M Anilkumar with other stakeholders to review the projects announced in the state budget. The state government will bear the expenditure for preparing the DPR of Goshree-Mamangalam road which was moving at a snail’s pace for several years.

“Since the road projects were announced in the budget, fund for their execution will not be an issue,” Thomas Isaac told the meeting.Meanwhile, the meeting also decided to entrust the mayor and collector to acquire 13 cents of land for the Madura Company- Kannangattu bridge approach road which was included in the state budget. Earlier, Rs 2 crore was sanctioned from John Fernandes MLA’s Asset Development Fund to build a bridge across the acquired area.

Once completed, the road will resolve the travel woes of Edakochi and Palluruthi residents. Earlier, Mayor M Anil Kumar assured the council to follow up on the projects mentioned in the state budget.