For the love of ice creams!

The attempt was unsuccessful as my husband accidentally added a tablespoon of baking soda.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Abhner Mathew Pauly

By  Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: “It all began with a failed attempt to make cake,”  Shwetha Mathew, co-founder of Shwey’s ice-cream. Shwetha and her husband Abhner Mathew Pauly are the curators of Shwey’s which offers homemade artisanal ice creams.“My husband and three-year-old daughter decided to bake a cake one day, when I was away at work during the lockdown.

The attempt was unsuccessful as my husband accidentally added a tablespoon of baking soda. But it looked so good that we didn’t want to throw it away. Instead, he crumbled the cake into bits, mixed with whipped cream set it for 24 hours inside the freezer. When we tried it, it was surprisingly delicious. We even shared it with our friends and they loved it!” adds Shwetha.

This happy accident was the genesis of their venture. “We eventually started experimenting on our recipe by adding different flavours. Since it was a mango season, we tried making our first batch with fresh ripe mangoes,” she said.The ice-creams are made using high-quality ingredients and seasonal fruits. Each variant is made in small batches. The couple whips up about six litres of ice cream a day.

Currently, Shwey’s offers gourmet flavours including salted caramel and dark Belgium chocolate with roasted hazelnut called the ‘Dark knight’. Their ‘Blueberry cream cheese’ made using a homemade wild blueberry compote and fresh cream cheese is another best seller.  

Shwey’s had also introduced Valentines-special flavours such as ‘Coconut and wild honey’ and ‘Cherry choco chip’. The ice creams come in customised ceramic bottles. The prices range from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000. Shwetha worked as a deputy commandant in Indian Coast Guard and Abhner runs a family business. “Abhner is the backbone of this business. He makes everything by hand without the help of a machine,” she said.Order via Instagram@shweys_tim.

