Kerala Bamboo Fest 2021 concludes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 17th Kerala Bamboo Fest which was held online concluded on February 20. The four-day fest was jointly organised by Kerala State Bamboo Mission, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion and the State Industries Department in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry as the trade & industry Partner.

It was inaugurated by E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries.Bamboo office stationery, bamboo blinds, kitchen utensils, decorative items, interior design, bamboo furniture, building materials and bamboo seedlings were displayed at the virtual exhibition during the fest.

Several buyers from various parts of the country and abroad visited the stalls and business enquiries were generated during the fest. Business meets were organised with leading procurement organisations from India such as Lulu Group, IKEA, Flipkart and Eram Group. “The Department of Industries and Commerce and Kerala State Bamboo Mission will continue to support and promote bamboo products manufacture in Kerala,” the minister said.

