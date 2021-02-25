STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Motorbike-borne robbers targeting women held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-member motorcycle gang who waylaid and robbed women of their valuables landed in police net in Kochi.Mansoor, 20, of Thoppumpady, Shuhaib, 21, of Thiruvambady, and Adarsh, 20, of Maradu were arrested by a team led by Assistant Commissioner K Laljy. The accused were history-sheeters, the police said.

The accused were arrested in a case related to the alleged snatching of a bag from a woman near Irumbupalam in Maradu. She was walking near Gandhi Square when the bag containing her purse and mobile phone was snatched from her. The motorcycle-borne gang targeted women walking alone. 

“Mansoor, the first accused, masterminded the operations while Shuhaib executed it well. The trio used the stolen cash to lead a life of luxury,” said an officer with the investigation team. The accused were taken into custody on Tuesday night while the arrest was recorded by Wednesday morning, the police said. 

Investigation revealed that the accused committed similar robberies and vehicle-thefts in areas under the jurisdiction of Elamakkara, Hill Palace, Palarivattom and Infopark police stations. Mansoor has theft cases against him at Alappuzha, Punnapra and Mathilakam police station limits as well. Shuhaib was booked for an alleged attempt to murder a taxi driver in Puthukadu.

The accused were produced before the court which remanded them to judicial custody. Besides Laljy, Maradu SHO Vinod Chandran, SIs Raneesh, Harikumar and Jossy, ASIs Rajeevnath, Reji and Anilkumar, and CPOs Arunraj and Vinod V and were part of the team that made the arrest.

