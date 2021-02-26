Compassion goes global

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been more than six years since Sreeman Narayanan, the Aluva-based environmental activist, started his humble effort to provide water in earthen pots for birds during summer. The 72-year-old who has also planted 50,000 saplings worth 15 lakh across the district free of cost and distributed free meals and masks during the lockdown period, is now expanding his horizons of compassion.

Continuing his effort to build a sustainable environment for every living being, Narayanan is joining hands with Sevagram Ashram at Wardha in Maharashtra to distribute his earthen pots to international visitors.

“I’m ecstatic that my message is being spread beyond geographical boundaries. Though I have been involved in the same for the last six years, most of the pots are being distributed within Kerala.

Children from Scouts and Guides have taken up the message across the state. When I received global laurels for the effort, I realised that it was time to expand the endeavour internationally,” said Narayanan.

“Being a Gandhian, I chose to tie up with Sevagram Ashram in Wardha to distribute the pots to visitors from around the globe.

The ashram receives lakhs of people every year including eminent personalities. I’m hopeful that the message will spread through them across the world,” he said. Narayanan has sent 3,000 pots in the first phase of the initiative on Wednesday. The pots are being provided by Keezhmad Khadi and Village Industries Cooperative Society Limited.

“The initiate will commence on International Sparrow Day on March 20 and will go on for a year. Considering the high inflow of visitors, we are expecting to distribute over 50,000 pots within a year,” added the septuagenarian. Inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi at a very young age, he has been living by the Gandhian principle that his life should be a message to the world.

Prize money for benevolence

Recipient of the ‘Shining World Compassion Award’ by Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association’, Narayanan has donated his award money of I7,16,000 for the initiative

