Dark road ahead

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite connecting Kochi with islands like Vypeen and Willingdon island, the Goshree and Alexander Parambithara bridges are devoid of streetlights. Although several accidents have taken place on the stretch, no serious action has been taken so far. Motorists allege that officials are indifferent to their pleas.

“One of my friends riding a motorcycle skidded and fell into a small gutter on Goshree bridge recently. As he was travelling at night, the mishap took place owing to poor lighting. Though he suffered only a fracture, it is an indicator that the issue needs urgent attention from officials,” said Vishnu Rajiv, a native of Vypeen.

A few weeks ago, V4People party workers had organised a ‘lantern protest’ on the Alexander Parambithara bridge demanding the installation of street lights. “The bridge has been left unattended all these years. Other than erecting a few poles, the officials haven’t installed street lights. Motorists struggle to commute through the stretch at night. Authorities concerned need to pull up their socks without further delay,” said A Shaju, a worker.

Meanwhile, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar has clarified that the new council has been repairing streetlights on a priority basis and will address similar issues soon. “Earlier, the corporation shied away from repairing street lights citing as that these were not within corporation limits. Under the new council, we have repaired streetlights on Banerji and Rajaji roads and a few others.

We will rectify such cases soon,” he said. The mayor also pointed out the technicalities in repairing street lights on roads owned by other departments. “During the tenure of the 2011-2015 council, the corporation renovated streetlights on a National Highway with the help of business establishments.

Despite bearing expenses, the NH officials didn’t allow sponsors to advertise on the stretch. Without assuring space for advertisements, how can we reach out to sponsors?” he said.Goshree Islands Development Authority officials were unavailable for comment.

Edappally-Aluva metro stretch

Apart from bridges, various metro stretches are also poorly lit. Motorists travelling through these roads have stressed that pedestrians are being hit by vehicles at night. “The metro stretch from Pulinchodu to Kalamassery has dysfunctional streetlights. It is appalling that Kochi Metro Rail Limited officials are solely concerned about maintaining their properties.

The responsibility also lies with respective local bodies. The Aluva stretch of the metro corridor is also unlit,” said Sanju Ram, a motorist. A KMRL official said, “Though we are installing streetlights across metro corridors, local bodies are responsible for maintenance.”