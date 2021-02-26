STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dist panchayat plans ‘labour bank’ of workers, to launch app, website

Finding a blue-collar jobs in the district will no longer be a herculean task. If all goes as per the plan, the opportunity will knock at the door in the form of a mobile message.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Finding a blue-collar jobs in the district will no longer be a herculean task. If all goes as per the plan, the opportunity will knock at the door in the form of a mobile message. The district panchayat has decided to develop an android-based application to end the uncertainty that loomed over hundreds of blue-collar workers in the district, especially after Covid-19 hit the country. 

The district panchayat, which has set aside Rs 2 lakh for developing the android-based app and web platform by associating with an engineering college in the city, is expected to launch the project within six months. “There are talented plumbing and construction workers, mechanics and other daily wage employees available in the district. But most of the time, it is hard for the employer to find the right person and this has resulted in depending more on the migrant workers. 

Sometimes, it may be difficult for the employer to get the service of a person on time. Due to this, several workers remain jobless. Through the app, we are planning to bring all workers under one umbrella,” said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas. According to Ullas, the app swill have provisions to enter the exact details of employees including the nature of work, qualification and experience. 

“Once the app goes live, we will ask all such workers to upload their details on the website. A thorough scrutiny will be done before accepting their applications,” said Ullas. Meanwhile, Kochi corporation which recently announced the budget also decided to set up a similar web platform. “We are planning to launch the app within a few months. The work for the same has already started,” said a corporation official. 

The corporation has also decided to set up a similar web platform to bring all such workers under one umbrella. The project titled ‘Multi-task team’ is expected to kick off within a few months. “We are planning to provide jobs to over 100 candidates with the help of the app,” said KA Ansiya, Deputy Mayor.

Android-based app to end woes
Rs 2 lakh has been set aside for developing the app and web platform by associating with an engineering college in the city. The project will be launched within six months

Scrutiny before employment
The app swill have provisions to enter the exact details of employees including the nature of work, qualification and experience

