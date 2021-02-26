Elamkulam bike mishap: One of the victims was set to begin his new job on the fateful day

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The dreams of an entire family lay shattered on Thursday as 24-year-old P S Sumesh, who was set to begin his new job on the day, lost his life in the motorcycle accident at Elamkulam. Son of Suresh, an autorickshaw driver, he had joined a private company contracted with the State Bank of India for cash collection on Tuesday, and was supposed to begin work on Thursday.

“We joined the same day and I received the sad news when I reached office in the morning. It was shocking as I too was commencing a new job. He joined the firm after completing BCom,” said Sarath, a native of Vypeen. The family heard of the dreadful incident by 2 am.

“Sumesh and Vishal (who too lost his life) were friends and went to witness the firecracker display at Maradu temple. Sumesh was riding the motorcycle, borrowed from a common friend,” said Murukan, brother of Sumesh’s father Suresh. Pushpa, his mother, is an employee of the High Court while his brother, Subhash, is a final year BA Economics student at Cochin College.

The victims’ houses are located opposite each other and they two used to be together most of the time. Vishal was working with a private bank at Panampilly Nagar. His father, Venu, died a year ago because of kidney-related ailments.

“The accident dashed the hopes of two families,” added Murukan. Hundreds of people gathered on the road in front of their houses at Kudumby Colony, Elamkulam, to pay last respects. Vehicular movement on the road was blocked when the bodies were brought to their houses.