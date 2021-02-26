Funds meant for tribals mustn’t be diverted: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered the government to not divert funds available under various schemes for tribals in any manner, and these should be utilised only for providing required amenities and facilities to them. The court also directed the state government to take steps to upgrade the primary health centres and hospitals in the tribal areas to meet the requirements of the tribals.

All necessary arrangements should be made to ensure that the children of tribals are provided with sufficient equipment such as mobile phones and laptops to attend online classes, held the court. The court issued the order while disposing of a batch of petitions highlighting the failures of the government to provide amenities to tribals.

The court said services of mobile medical units should be rendered without fail in areas where hospitals and primary health centres are located far away The funds available for distribution among the tribals under any scheme shall be paid to them, without fail, and if arrears are there, these shall be paid within 30 days, held the court.