STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

King among Kerala’s grounds

A web series by a Kochi-based veteran sports journalist focuses on Maharaja’s College ground’s history and its current plight

Published: 26th February 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Mathew (left) chatting with Prof Peter Thomman, former head of Physical Education at SH College Thevara during the shoot of the web series at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new generation, especially Millennials and Generation Z, may not know that when Kerala lifted the Santosh Trophy in 1973 and 1993, the tourney was held at the Maharaja’s College ground in Kochi. Many also do not know that the ground has the rare distinction of hosting the 1956 Santosh Trophy when the Thiru Kochi team participated in the prestigious tourney.

The Maharaja’s College ground played host to other important games too -- the national hockey tournament in 1969, the Nehru Cup, the national games for the deaf and dumb in December 1980 and the Federation Cup Football in 1977. Now, Ramesh Mathew, a Kochi-based veteran sports journalist, has come up with a YouTube web series ‘Ormakalil Maharaja’s - Maithanangalil Mahrajavu’, which not only narrates the historical importance of the ground but also brings to attention its current plight. 

Directed by journalist M R Ajayan Ochamthuruth and co-produced by George Jacob and Ramesh Mathew, the first two episodes have garnered a good response from the viewers, especially sports enthusiasts. 
“This is perhaps the first sports web series in Malayalam,” says Mathew, who retired from Gulf Times in Doha after a 16-year stint. 

“After returning to Kochi, I would go for an evening stroll along the road adjacent to the Maharaja’s ground, and I would remember all those great matches held on this ground. As a youngster growing up in the city, I’ve watched several games at the ground; the 1977 Federation Cup, and all the 15 matches of the 2nd Nehru Gold Cup International Invitation Tournament back in 1983. But, now the ground isfacing neglect,” he says, on the trigger for starting the web series.

“It came as a surprise to me that not just the youngsters but even the sports journalists are not aware of the ground’s historical importance,” says Mathew. The show has already received close to 5,000 views for its first episode, the second episode is also getting an excellent response. “I’m getting calls from several of my friends and sports lovers who have watched the show.

I think this is an indication of the fact that there is good audience for such a concept,” says Mathew, who worked with The New Indian Express, Kochi, as a sports journalist in the late 1990s and early 2000.
Mathew is planning a total of six episodes of ‘Ormakalil Maharaja’s - Maithanangalil Mahrajavu’.

The show features former Kerala football coaches and players C C Jacob, T A Jaffar and M M Jacob. It also stars former Kerala Cricket Association secretary N Ajit Kumar, first international basketball player from Kerala Mohammed Iqbal and basketball coach V V Paul among others. 

Watch on the YouTube channel @VR4KeralaSports

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp