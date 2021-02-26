King among Kerala’s grounds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new generation, especially Millennials and Generation Z, may not know that when Kerala lifted the Santosh Trophy in 1973 and 1993, the tourney was held at the Maharaja’s College ground in Kochi. Many also do not know that the ground has the rare distinction of hosting the 1956 Santosh Trophy when the Thiru Kochi team participated in the prestigious tourney.

The Maharaja’s College ground played host to other important games too -- the national hockey tournament in 1969, the Nehru Cup, the national games for the deaf and dumb in December 1980 and the Federation Cup Football in 1977. Now, Ramesh Mathew, a Kochi-based veteran sports journalist, has come up with a YouTube web series ‘Ormakalil Maharaja’s - Maithanangalil Mahrajavu’, which not only narrates the historical importance of the ground but also brings to attention its current plight.

Directed by journalist M R Ajayan Ochamthuruth and co-produced by George Jacob and Ramesh Mathew, the first two episodes have garnered a good response from the viewers, especially sports enthusiasts.

“This is perhaps the first sports web series in Malayalam,” says Mathew, who retired from Gulf Times in Doha after a 16-year stint.

“After returning to Kochi, I would go for an evening stroll along the road adjacent to the Maharaja’s ground, and I would remember all those great matches held on this ground. As a youngster growing up in the city, I’ve watched several games at the ground; the 1977 Federation Cup, and all the 15 matches of the 2nd Nehru Gold Cup International Invitation Tournament back in 1983. But, now the ground isfacing neglect,” he says, on the trigger for starting the web series.

“It came as a surprise to me that not just the youngsters but even the sports journalists are not aware of the ground’s historical importance,” says Mathew. The show has already received close to 5,000 views for its first episode, the second episode is also getting an excellent response. “I’m getting calls from several of my friends and sports lovers who have watched the show.

I think this is an indication of the fact that there is good audience for such a concept,” says Mathew, who worked with The New Indian Express, Kochi, as a sports journalist in the late 1990s and early 2000.

Mathew is planning a total of six episodes of ‘Ormakalil Maharaja’s - Maithanangalil Mahrajavu’.

The show features former Kerala football coaches and players C C Jacob, T A Jaffar and M M Jacob. It also stars former Kerala Cricket Association secretary N Ajit Kumar, first international basketball player from Kerala Mohammed Iqbal and basketball coach V V Paul among others.

Watch on the YouTube channel @VR4KeralaSports