A walk down ‘Kochiscape’

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing much-needed relief to Kochiites who miss open spaces, a host of walkway and park projects will be coming up in the city and its suburbs soon. With the proposal to develop the People’s Walkway in Palluruthy and Garden Walkway (based on Hortus Malabaricus)in Fort Kochi, the demand for new recreational areas will materialise within a few months.

“Though we haven’t finalised project details, the walkways will come up in a phased manner. There is a dearth of open spaces across corporation limits and we have decided to address it constructively. The project proposals are a follow up to Kochi corporation’s ASK — Arts Spaces Kochi initiative. We will consult the public and various stakeholders to chart the plan,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

The corporation also aims to implement nightlife zones to rejuvenate the city’s business and leisure activities at night. “Nightlife zones will be built in consultation with residents’ associations and the business community in respective areas. There is a significant demand for nightlife coming from all quarters. The consultative process will begin soon. We are not going to lock horns with any stakeholders for implementing the proposal right away,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, a new park-cum-open gymnasium will come up at Cheranalloor near Vaduthala using the Asset Development Fund of T J Vinodh MLA. “The Rs 50-lakh project will come up at the entrance of Cheranalloor panchayat near Chittoor-Vaduthala bridge. The project will provide a recreational space for the residents through a disabled-friendly park and open gym. It will eradicate the menace of waste dumping in the area and ensure a space for exercise and walks to everyone,” said the MLA.

Earlier, Cochin Port Trust has announced a plan to develop a walkway along the 16-km-long stretch on National Highway 966A (Container Road) facing the backwaters. Starting from Bolgatty Island, the walkway will extend towards the north. The badly-lit stretch which often causes accidents has been attracting hundreds of people during evenings to witness the sunset in the backdrop of fishing nets.

KMRL’s Kunnara Park

Following the success of the Streetscape project in Panampilly Nagar, KMRL is now redeveloping Kunnara Park as part of non-motorised transport initiatives. “With an estimate of `2.5 crore, the porject aims to give a facelift to the park. It is expected to be launched by August. The park will be developed with world-class facilities such as a riverside-walkway and a stage for cultural events. There will be direct connectivity to the Thykoodam metro station,” the KMRL spokesperson said.

Residents join hands

With an offer to take up the maintenance of these proposed areas, residents associations are willing to join hands with the agencies. “Residents’ associations are ready to take up the responsibility. As we don’t have sufficient funds for the proposal, it should be executed as a collective effort of private firms and the public by shelling out CSR funds for maintenance. Through this method, officials can develop many public areas and hand over the timely upkeep of these facilities to the collectives,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council

Existing spaces

Marine Drive

Queen’s Walkway

CPT Avenue Walkway

Streetscape Walkway

Durbar Hall Ground

Subhash Park

Priyadarshini Park

ART Space, Jos Junction

Abraham Madamakkal Smart Road

Upcoming projects

Open gym-cum-park, Cheranalloor

People’s walkway,Palluruthy

Garden Walkway, Fort Kochi

CPT Walkway, Mulavukadu

Nightlife zones at Panampilly Nagar, Broadway

Kunnara Park redevelopment